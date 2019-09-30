BREAKING NEWS

Zoo creates panic with missing cougar alert

Posted On 30 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Zoo creates panic with missing cougar alert https://linewsradio.com/zoo-creates-panic-with-missing-cougar-alert/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

iStock(INDEPENDENCE, Kan.) — An hour after causing public panic by saying a cougar escaped from a zoo in Kansas on Monday, officials said the animal never actually left the grounds and has since been captured.

Initially, officials in Independence said the cougar escaped from the Riverside Park and Ralph Mitchell Zoo and that local law enforcement, along with park officials, were searching the area for any sign of the animal.

But a short time later, city officials said the cougar had been captured and, in fact, had never left the zoo grounds.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
66°
broken clouds
humidity: 59%
wind: 13mph ESE
H 68 • L 67
74°
Tue
80°
Wed
65°
Thu
69°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup