Zion Williamson to sit out final preseason game with sore right knee

Posted On 17 Oct 2019
Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(NEW ORLEANS) — First overall draft pick Zion Williamson will sit out the New Orleans Pelicans’ final preseason game with a sore right knee, the team announced Thursday.

New Orleans is in New York City to take on the Knicks on Friday. Williamson did not travel with the team, and will undergo further testing. There was no immediate timetable for his return.

In four preseason games, Williamson has averaged 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in 27.3 minutes.

The 19-year-old missed most of the Las Vegas Summer League after suffering a bruise of his other knee. He had not missed any time during training camp.

