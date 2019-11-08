BREAKING NEWS

Zion Williamson ‘getting stronger’ following knee injury

Posted On 08 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(NEW ORLEANS) — New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson told reporters on Thursday that he’s feeling “stronger,” following surgery on his right knee.

“When [the training staff] feels like I’m back to myself, they’ll let me play,” the number one overall draft pick said Thursday. “It’s as simple as that.”

The highly-touted rookie was diagnosed with a torn meniscus just before the start of the regular season. The team initially said it expected Williamson to miss six to eight weeks, which would allow him to return in early December.

“The trainers are telling me it’s getting stronger,” Williamson said, “and I can feel the difference day by day.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
36°
overcast clouds
humidity: 64%
wind: 10mph N
H 39 • L 36
40°
Fri
47°
Sat
54°
Sun
57°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup