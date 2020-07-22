Zelda Williams hilariously honors dad Robin Williams on what would have been his 69th birthday

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The late Robin Williams would have turned 69 on Tuesday and his daughter, Zelda Williams found a meaningful yet humorous way to celebrate his birthday.

“Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can,” The 30-year-old Williams announced in a tweet. She also encouraged her fans to “join me if you like” to help make a difference.

“Regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today,” The voice actress further elaborated, nudging to the number’s double entendre.

Williams also shared which organizations she donated to, such as the Los Angeles LGBT Center, the Midnight Mission, Union Rescue Mission and others in order to inspire more donations.

However, it was only a matter of time before her financials were flagged for “suspicious activity,” as the Dead of Summer alum announced in a rather amused update.

“Welp, got the ‘suspicious activity’ email, so gonna have to slow down on 69s and go talk to a robot for a bit,” Williams cracked. “Thanks for joining me in honoring Dad (and the number 69) today!”

She then cheekily added that her day-long celebration was “nice.”

Robin Williams died by suicide on August 11, 2014. He was 63.

(The number for the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.)

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More