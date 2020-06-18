Zack Snyder releases teaser of the “Snyder Cut” of ‘Justice League’

Warner Bros. – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Zack Snyder has tweeted the first-ever teaser to the so-called “Snyder Cut” of 2017’s Justice League.

“First ever sneak peek at JL. Get ready for more at DC FanDome. @hbomax #releasethesnydercut #DCFanDome,” the director captioned the moody sneak peek, which shows Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince/Wonder Woman uncovering an ancient, super-powered menace.

Snyder, Justice League’s original director, was forced to step away from the project following his daughter’s tragic suicide in March 2017. Joss Whedon took over and substantially retooled the film, which delivered a disappointing $657.9 million worldwide — disappointing, based on the film’s production costs and studio expectations — and ignited fans’ curiosity as to what Snyder’s version would have looked like.

The resulting #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag went viral, counting Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Gadot and Ray Fisher among its supporters.

Warner Bros. subsequently gave Snyder the money to complete the film as he saw it, and the Snyder Cut of Justice League will be released exclusively on HBO Max next year.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

