Zach Galifianakis hits the road in ‘Between Two Ferns: The Movie’ trailer

Adam Rose/Netflix(NEW YORK) — Zach Galifianakis takes off on a wild road trip in the star-studded trailer for his upcoming Netflix comedy, Between Two Ferns: The Movie.

The clip opens with Galifianakis nearly drowning Matthew McConaughey while recording an episode of his public-access-style web series, Between Two Ferns. To atone, Zach, now a “viral laughing stock,” according to the official synopsis, is ordered by Will Ferrell, who hosts the show on his Funny or Die website, to interview top celebrities and “salvage his reputation.”

What follows is a series of trademark cringe-worthy interviews with Benedict Cumberbatch, Brie Larson, Jon Hamm, David Letterman and Chrissy Teigen, the latter of whom invites Gakifianakis up to her hotel room.

“What about John Legend?” Galifianakis asks, referring to Tiegen’s husband.

“He’s probably at home, polishing his EGOT,” she answers.

Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, Tiffany Haddish, Paul Rust, Paul Rudd, Rashida Jones, John Legend, Adam Scott, Awkwafina, Hailee Steinfeld, John Cho, Keanu Reeves and Chance the Rapper also appear in the film.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie drops September 20 on Netflix.

