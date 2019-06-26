BREAKING NEWS

YouTube gamer star Etika found dead of apparent suicide

Posted On 26 Jun 2019
Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) —(NOTE NATURE, CONTENT)  YouTube star and popular online gaming personality Etika has been found dead, the New York Police Department confirmed to ABC News. The cause of death appears to be suicide. He was 29.

Amofah’s body was recovered from New York City’s East River near the South Street Seaport on Tuesday morning, ABC News confirmed.

Born Desmond Amofah, Etika had been missing since June 19.  He’d posted a final vlog to his now-deleted YouTube channel in which he announced he was mentally ill and suicidal. “It was a fun life, I had a great time,” he said before listing the things he would miss after he took his life.

Etika had some 800,000 followers who watched his effusive game reviews and other videos.

(The number for the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.)

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

