BREAKING NEWS

Young woman’s bound body discovered in suitcase along Connecticut road: Police

Posted On 05 Feb 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Young woman's bound body discovered in suitcase along Connecticut road: Police https://linewsradio.com/young-womans-bound-body-discovered-in-suitcase-along-connecticut-road-police/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Evgen_Prozhyrko/iStock(GREENWICH, Conn.) — A young woman’s bound body was discovered in a suitcase along the side of a road in Greenwich, Connecticut, police said.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was believed to be between the ages of 18 and 30, Greenwich police officers said at a news conference Tuesday.

Highway workers made the discovery in the affluent area around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, reported ABC New York station WABC-TV.

The body was bound at the hands and feet, officials said. Authorities did not disclose what was used to bind her.

Police did not release the manner or cause of death, but WABC said a homicide investigation is underway.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
February 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
50°
scattered clouds
humidity: 85%
wind: 13mph NNW
H 46 • L 41
41°
Wed
44°
Thu
50°
Fri
31°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup