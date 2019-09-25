BREAKING NEWS

‘Young Sheldon’ producer boosting real-life STEM education

Posted On 25 Sep 2019
Photo Credit: Robert Voets/ 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Young Sheldon, the hit CBS sitcom about the early days of Big Bang Theory‘s genius Sheldon Cooper, is about to boost the brains of some geniuses-to-be.

The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, named after both shows’ producer Chuck Lorre, will be donating a $200,000 matching gift to fund middle school STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math) projects.

The show’s star, Iain Armitage, noted the initiative on YouTube on Tuesday. “I’m so excited to announce that our Young Sheldon family is continuing to shine the light on public school STEM education, by partnering with DonorsChoose.org,” the young actor said with a smile.

The double-donations will be in effect on September 24, 25 and 26 — the final day happens to be the season three premiere of Young Sheldon.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

