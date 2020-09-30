BREAKING NEWS

'Young Rock': Dwayne Johnson announces cast members for NBC show

Posted On 30 Sep 2020
Steve Dietl/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — The main cast members for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s autobiographical show Young Rock have been set. 

On Wednesday, Johnson unveiled the casting for his upcoming NBC comedy series on InstagramVariety reports that Adrian Groulx will play the 10-year-old version of Johnson, while Bradley Constant will portray him at age 15 and Uli Latukefu stars as a young adult Johnson from ages 18-20.

Rounding out the cast are Joseph Lee Anderson of Harriet and S.W.A.T. fame, who will play Johnson’s father and former professional wrestler Rocky Johnson; Stacey Leilua as his mother, Ata Johnson; and Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia, Johnson’s grandmother, who was a wrestling promoter. 

The series follows Johnson’s life story, chronicling such moments as being recruited on a scholarship to play football at the University of Miami to his career as a professional wrestler, among other life milestones. 

In the Instagram post, Johnson describes Young Rock as “a series based on my wild and unpredictable childhood and formative years growing up.”

He also reveals that production is already underway. The show is expected to premiere next year.

By Cillea Houghton 
