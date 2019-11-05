Young gun calls Will Smith “grandpa” in new trailer to ‘Bad Boys for Life’

Photo Credit: Ben Rothstein. Kyle Kaplan. © 2019 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. (LOS ANGELES) — “Why can’t we be ‘Good Men’?” Martin Lawrence’s Marcus Burnett asks his longtime partner, Mike Lowrey, in the latest trailer for Bad Boys for Life — to which Will Smith’s character responds, “Who’s gonna sing THAT song?”

Once again, high-strung family man Marcus is at odds with Mike’s flashy ways — and his supercar stunt driving, as displayed in a jaw-dropping bit of drifting in a top-of-the-line Porsche.

The new trailer shows that this time ’round, while Lawrence’s Marcus is looking for retirement, Smith’s character finds himself in the crosshairs — literally — of an unknown assassin. The pair also come to the realization they’re not the young cops they used to be, thanks to a crop of younger detectives whom Smith’s character refers to as a “High School Musical boy band with guns.”

“You look great, grandpa,” Riverdale star Charles Melton’s character says to Smith. “So you’re that guy,” Smith replies.

“There’s always one,” the young gun snaps.

“Until there’s not,” Smith snaps back.

With his “family” on the line, Marcus vows to track down Mike’s would-be assassin: “One last time,” they agree.

The trailer shows no shortage of the over-the-top action for the franchise has become famous.

Also starring Vanessa Hudgens, and returning cast member Joe Pantoliano, Bad Boys for Life will debut January 17, 2020.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More