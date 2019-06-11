Entertainment News You must find the truth!" - Elsa undertakes a journey of self-discovery in the first full trailer to 'Frozen 2' https://linewsradio.com/you-must-find-the-truth-elsa-undertakes-a-journey-of-self-discovery-in-the-first-full-trailer-to-frozen-2/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Walt Disney Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Walt Disney Pictures released the first full trailer to the sequel to the animated blockbuster Frozen. The peek of the new film starts with a scene we glimpsed in the teaser: Elsa tries using her freezing power to escape the massive breakers lashing an island. But escape isn’t that easy, and she’s cast into the water, where she has a vision of a horse.

“You must find the truth,” returning troll elder the Grand Pabbie tells her. “Go north across the Enchanted Lands and into the unknown.” As she and her snowman friend Olaf are about to fall over a waterfall in an ice canoe, Pabbie can be heard warning, “But be careful!”

He then warns her sister Anna, “We have always feared Elsa’s powers were too much for this world. Now we must hope they are enough!”

“I won’t let anything happen to her,” Anna says defiantly, as we see Elsa hiding from a massive stone monster.

Featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad, Frozen 2 opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

