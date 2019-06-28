‘Yesterday’ and ‘Annabelle Comes Home’ top the weekend’s new releases

BREAKING NEWS

Universal Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Opened nationwide on Wednesday:

Annabelle Comes Home — In the third chapter in the Annabelle series and seventh installment in the Conjuring film franchise, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren — again played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga — lock the titular possessed doll in a glass case.  But that’s not enough to keep it from setting its sights on a new target: the Warrens’ 10-year-old daughter, Judy, and her babysitters, portrayed by Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman and Katie Sarife, respectively. Rated R.

Opening nationwide on Friday:

Yesterday — Himesh Patel stars in this romantic comedy about a struggling musician named Jack, who gets hit by a bus and wakes up in a world where nobody remembers The Beatles but him.  In the movie, Jack becomes a superstar by passing off the Beatles’ songs as his own. Also starring Lily James, Ed Sheeran and Kate McKinnon. Rated PG-13.

Avengers: Endgame — An expanded edition of the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has so far grossed 2.743 billion worldwide to date — second only to Avatar — returns to theaters this weekend. Added features include a video introduction by co-director Anthony Russo and an unfinished deleted scene, as well as a special sneak peek of the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Far From Home, which takes place after the events of Endgame. Rated PG-13.

 

