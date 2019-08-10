BREAKING NEWS

Yankees general manager stopped at gunpoint by police

Posted On 10 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Yankees general manager stopped at gunpoint by police https://linewsradio.com/yankees-general-manager-stopped-at-gunpoint-by-police/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/rss.xml

cmannphoto/iStock(NEW YORK) — ESPN reports New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was pulled over and forced from his vehicle at gunpoint Friday evening after police mistook him for a suspected car thief.

Cashman told the New York Post that his white Jeep Wrangler was recently stolen, then discovered and returned to him earlier this week by New York City police. However, the NYPD did not take the vehicle off a stolen car list.

Police in the Connecticut town of Darien reportedly ran Cashman’s license plates and determined it was stolen. When Cashman was pulled over, police believed they may have caught a suspected car thief.

Cashman says patrol cars pursued him as he pulled out of a gas station with their “guns drawn.”

Cashman says his car is not off the stolen list. He believes the positive that comes out of this experience is, “The public should take encouragement when someone is in a stolen vehicle they’re not going to get very far.”

Brian Cashman is 52-years-old and has served as the Yankees General Manager and Senior Vice President since 1998.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
80°
broken clouds
humidity: 36%
wind: 15mph NW
H 75 • L 74
78°
Sun
83°
Mon
76°
Tue
77°
Wed
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup