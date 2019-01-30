Entertainment News Ya think? 'Suits' creator say odds of Meghan Markle's return in final season are "pretty close to zero" https://linewsradio.com/ya-think-suits-creator-say-odds-of-meghan-markles-return-in-final-season-are-pretty-close-to-zero/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Photo by: Ian Watson/USA Network(LOS ANGELES) — After she was one of the briefcase models on Deal or No Deal, but before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle starred on USA’s now-8 season-old legal drama Suits.

With the show’s ninth and final season forthcoming, will the newly-minted Royal — and soon-to-be mom — make a return to the basic cable show?

Um, nope.

“I would love it, but I think it’s pretty close to zero,” says show creator Aaron Korsh tells Deadline of the odds of Meghan’s return.

But at least he’s realistic about it, noting that the show is, “not currently pursuing asking Meghan to leave her position with the royal family and join us.”

And of course, what could a Hollywood exec possibly offer Duchess Meghan to entice her to come back? A bigger trailer? More money? More assistants? After all, the woman’s married to a prince, has an entire staff of servants and essentially lives in a palace.

Korsh added of the Duchess, “We love her, we wish her well, but I don’t think that’s happening.”

