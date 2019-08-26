Entertainment News Woody Harrelson kicks off 45th season of 'SNL'; Eddie Murphy to return to host for the first time since 1984 https://linewsradio.com/woody-harrelson-kicks-off-45th-season-of-snl-eddie-murphy-to-return-to-host-for-the-first-time-since-1984/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

NBC(NEW YORK) — NBC just announced the first batch of hosts and musical guests for Saturday Night Live‘s upcoming 45th season — which will see the long-awaited return of one of SNL‘s superstar veterans, Eddie Murphy.

Murphy, an SNL cast member from 1980-1984, will return to host the December 21 installment of the show. It’ll mark his first time hosting since 1984. So far, no musical guest has been revealed for that show. The season will start September 28 with Woody Harrelson as host, paired with chart-topping musical guest Billie Eilish; it’s Woody’s fourth turn as host, and Billie’s first as a performer on the show. The following weekend, Emmy-nominated Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge will take the reins, making her first time as host; Taylor Swift will make her third appearance as musical guest. Stranger Things and Black Widow star David Harbour will host on October 12, opposite musical guest Camila Cabello. No musical guests have yet been revealed for November 2’s show, when Charlie’s Angels star Kristen Stewart marks her second stint as host.

