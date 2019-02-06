BREAKING NEWS

Woo hoo! “The Simpsons” is renewed for 31st and 32nd seasons

Posted On 06 Feb 2019
FOX(LOS ANGELES) — There seems to be no end in sight for Homer, Bart, Lisa, Marge and the residents of Springfield: FOX has renewed The Simpsons for an unprecedented 31st and 32nd seasons. By the time the 32nd season is complete, the show will have aired just over 700 episodes.

In a statement, Homer Simpson said, “Woo hoo! 32 Seasons! Watch your back Meet the Press!’”

The Simpsons is already the longest-running primetime scripted show in TV history, having been on the air since 1990. Over the years, it’s won 33 Emmys, and has been named the “Best Show of the 20th Century” by Time magazine.

The show, currently in its 30th season, will feature guest voice appearances by the likes of Ken Burns, Will Forte, Ken Jeong, Awkwafina, John Lithgow, rocker Dave Matthews, author Judy Blume and Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

