‘Wonder Woman’ director Patty Jenkins lassos huge Netflix deal

© 2017 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC ENTERTAINMENT, LLC(LOS ANGELES) — Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has signed an overall TV deal with Netflix, in which she’ll create, develop and produce new shows exclusively for the streamer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She becomes the latest big-name talent to ink a lucrative deal with Netflix, joining the likes of Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, and Kenya Barris.

In addition to her blockbuster Wonder Woman, Jenkins has logged serious credentials on the big and small screens, with work ranging from Breaking Bad to Arrested Development.

Jenkins, who helmed the pilot and finale episodes of the Netflix drama The Killing, starring Wonder Woman‘s Chris Pine, is currently in post-production on Wonder Woman 1984, which she directed, produced and co-wrote. The film is set to arrive in 2020. Pine and Jenkins also recently collaborated on the well-received limited TNT drama series I Am The Night, which centered on the grisly, still-unsolved Black Dahlia murder in Los Angeles in 1947.

