Woman with baby in car crashes through front of LA police station, tries to back out

KABC(LOS ANGELES) — A woman has been arrested after she plowed through the front of a Los Angeles police station with a baby in her car — and then tried to back out as cops clung to the vehicle.

The bizarre incident happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Harbor Area station in San Pedro, California.

Police released surveillance video of the entire incident. The driver can be seen plowing through the glass front doors of the station and right into the lobby of the building. The car sits at the empty front desk for a few seconds before an officer emerges to check out the noise.

After slowly coming out from behind the desk and approaching the car’s driver’s side window, the woman opens the front door. The officer hesitantly speaks to the woman for about a minute before two other officers emerge and the woman attempts to back out of the lobby.

She knocks a coffee table out of the way and backs through the front doors.

According to police, the woman’s car was trapped by a metal barrier and she was then taken into custody.

“Officers took the woman into custody and are trying to learn what her intentions were to determine what if any charges need to be filed,” police said in a statement.

Police officials told Los Angeles ABC station KABC the woman may have been driving under the influence.

The woman and child were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but were not seriously injured.

The lobby was closed at the time of the accident, so no officers were in the area. Police said a temporary base of operations for the department has been set up for use while the city determines whether the building is structurally safe.

Authorities have not released the name of the driver. It is also unknown whether the woman was the infant’s mother.

The woman’s white sedan was taken away on a flatbed truck later in the day on Saturday.

