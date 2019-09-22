U.S. NEWS Woman arrested with $6,000 worth of stolen coins in baby stroller, police say https://linewsradio.com/woman-arrested-with-6000-worth-of-stolen-coins-in-baby-stroller-police-say/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Bakersfield Police Department (BAKERSFIELD, Calif.) — Police in Southern California said they were concerned when they saw a woman struggling to push her baby in a stroller, but they got a heck of a surprise when they went to check on her.

Officers in Bakersfield, California, just north of Los Angeles, said they approached the woman to “check her welfare” but they quickly realized that is wasn’t a baby she was struggling with. She was actually totting thousands of dollars in stolen coins from a recent home invasion, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police shared images from the scene via Twitter on Friday, showing the stolen coins, which they alleged she acquired in a burglary.

“Two BPD detectives saw a woman struggling to push a baby stroller,” the department said in a tweet Friday. “They went to check her welfare and discovered the stroller didn’t contain a child… but instead held over 6K in coins taken in a burglary.”

Fritz was arrested on burglary in the first degree, a felony, as well as other charges, including obstructing the peace and possession of a controlled substance, court records show.

She was being held on $65,000 bail as of Sunday afternoon and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

It’s unclear if Fritz has retained an attorney.

