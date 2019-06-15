BREAKING NEWS

Woman arrested in connection to killing of former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins-Smith

iStock/Viktorcvetkovic(NEW YORK) —  Authorities in Arkansas arrested a woman on Friday in connection to the murder of former State Senator Linda Collins-Smith, who was found dead in her home last week.

Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell, 48, of Pocahontas, was arrested Friday, Arkansas State Police said in a statement.

Criminal charges were still pending, police said.

