BREAKING NEWS

With ‘Dancing’ done, could Sean Spicer be headed to daytime TV?

Posted On 14 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

Walt Disney Television/Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — Sean Spicer’s story on Dancing with the Stars might have come to a close, but a new chapter is apparently just beginning.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the former White House press secretary may be moving to daytime television.  He revealed, “I’m going to continue to do political work and strategic consulting, I’ve got a couple of media things that are in the works.”

But, when ET pressed him on details, Spicer remained tight lipped about his new venture and simply asserted “There’s nothing to announce at this time.”  

There is one thing for certain, though.  The former White House official is done with competition shows… at least for now. 

As to why he joined a celebrity dancing competition, he tells ET, “I did [DWTS] as a one-off to have fun and enjoy myself, learn something new and meet great people.”

He added that he “didn’t anticipate” becoming a part of the show, but is thankful he did.

Spicer, who was one of the season’s lowest scoring competitors, was voted off on Monday.  He will return to she show for its season finale, which is in two weeks.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
25°
clear sky
humidity: 58%
wind: 5mph NE
H 37 • L 29
51°
Thu
51°
Fri
45°
Sat
46°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup