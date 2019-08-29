BREAKING NEWS

With a loud boom, massive cloud Stromboli volcano erupts again

Posted On 29 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

WORLD NEWS With a loud boom, massive cloud Stromboli volcano erupts again  https://linewsradio.com/with-a-loud-boom-massive-cloud-stromboli-volcano-erupts-again/  http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

APeriamPhotography/iStock(ROME) — Stromboli volcano erupted again on Wednesday, shortly after noon, spouting sand, ash and lava dashing down the steep slopes to the sea.

The eruption was preceded by a loud boom followed by a large cloud, which engulfed the volcano and island and was seen kilometers away by vacationers on boats in the surrounding waters around the island.

About 5,000 residents and visitors are currently on the island, which is off the coast of Sicily, a popular but rugged summer destination.

There were no reports of victims or damage. Civil protection officials say the situation is under control although they are still keeping hikers off the volcano’s slopes.

An earlier unexpected eruption this summer on July 3 killed an Italian hiker who was on the side of the volcano at the time.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
70°
few clouds
humidity: 88%
wind: 10mph NNW
H 75 • L 74
82°
Fri
76°
Sat
74°
Sun
79°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup