With a big reason to celebrate, COVID-19-free Tom Hanks makes a splash for his 64th birthday

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(LOS ANGELES) — Tom Hanks has a reason to make a big splash for his 64th birthday and he did just that, jumping into a pool to celebrate.

The star, who along with his wife Rita Wilson recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year, also worked in a plug for his new WWII movie, Greyhound, in the slow-motion Instagram post.

“This Greyhound is 64!! Hanx,” he captioned the video. Greyhound is the name of his thriller, which debuts today on Apple TV+.

For her part, Wilson posted to Insta, “Happy Birthday, @tomhanks We love you so much. You are our anchor. Every day with you is a blessing,” she wrote. She added a clever Beatles nod to her husband’s age with, “Give me your answer, fill in a form / Mine for evermore / Will you still need me, will you still feed me / When I’m sixty-four’ YES!”

Hanks turned 64 Thursday.

By Stephen Iervolino

