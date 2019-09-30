U.S. NEWS Winter storm moves east after dumping up to 4 feet of snow on parts of Montana https://linewsradio.com/winter-storm-moves-east-after-dumping-up-to-4-feet-of-snow-on-parts-of-montana/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

ABC News(NEW YORK) — After burying Montana, a winter storm moves east Monday, with flash flooding and a severe weather threat in store for the Great Plains and Midwest.

Browning, Montana, received a whopping 48 inches of snow, as forecasted.

In Great Falls, Montana, 19.3” of snow fell over the last two days, making it the region’s second snowiest two days ever recorded at any time of the year — even for the winter months.

And for the first time in recorded history, it snowed in Spokane, Washington, on Sept. 28 — which was also the earliest snowfall in nearly 100 years in the city.

Snow also fell in the Sierra Nevada mountains in California around Lake Tahoe, making it look more like December than September.

Now that the winter storm is over, this same storm system will move east into the warm air bringing a threat for flooding, flash flooding and severe storms.

Seven states, from New Mexico to Wisconsin, are under flood or flash flood watch for heavy rain expected in the next few days. Some areas could see up to a half a foot of rain.

Meanwhile, it’s the second week in a row of record highs in the South.

On Sunday, record highs of 93 were reported in Atlanta, with 97 in Birmingham, Alabama, and 98 in Montgomery, Alabama.

With the humidity in the South, it will feel like it’s near 100 degrees for millions Monday.

This July-like heat will move into the East Coast by Wednesday, and into parts of the Northeast, bringing what could be record highs to New York City, Philadelphia and the District of Columbia.

