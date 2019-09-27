U.S. NEWS Winter storm could bring up to 50 inches of snow to parts of western US https://linewsradio.com/winter-storm-could-bring-up-to-50-inches-of-snow-to-parts-of-western-us/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Monsoon storms dropped as much as 2 to 3” of rain in a short period of time, creating flash flooding in parts of Southern California and Arizona Thursday.

Some roads even had to shut down due to the water rushing over them.

The monsoon storms are mostly over, and now our attention turns to a new storm system with a cold front moving into the Plains and the Midwest. The biggest threat with these storms will be damaging winds and large hail, and flash flooding is also possible — although the tornado threat is low Friday.

Meanwhile, winter storm watches and warnings have been issued for Idaho, Montana and Washington state.

A winter storm will be especially severe for parts of Western Montana, where some areas could see up to 50 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service is saying that this snowstorm could be compared to the September 1934 snowstorm, and that some snowfall records could fall this weekend.

In addition to heavy snow, winds are expected to gust near 50 mph, which will create near-zero visibility and blizzard-like conditions.

Cold temperatures and wind chills are also expected Sunday in the Northern Rockies and the Pacific Northwest.

In the Tropical Atlantic, there are still two tropical cyclones. Lorenzo is a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 145 mph, that poses no threat to any land.

And Karen is barely a tropical storm as of Friday morning. With winds of 40 mph, she’s expected to dissipate and not pose any threat to the U.S. or any landmass.

