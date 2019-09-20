BREAKING NEWS

Will the Emmys crown ‘Game of Thrones’ this Sunday night?

Posted On 20 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Will the Emmys crown 'Game of Thrones' this Sunday night? https://linewsradio.com/will-the-emmys-crown-game-of-thrones-this-sunday-night/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Helen Sloan/HBO(LOS ANGELES) — The 71st Emmy Awards will air this Sunday night on FOX, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Despite its controversial final season, HBO’s Game of Thrones still leads all nominees with a record 32 nods, including Outstanding Drama Series.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon’s award-winning comedy series, is a distant second with 20 nominations, followed by HBO’s Chernobyl with 19. 

Saturday Night Live scored 18 nominations, one more than former cast member Bill Hader’s Barry, which earned 17, including an Outstanding Comedy Actor nod for Hader himself. 

While there’s no host this year, there will obviously be no shortage of star power at the podium. Anthony Anderson, Bill Hader, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Ben Stiller have been tapped to present, as have Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Gwyneth Paltrow, RuPaul, Lilly Singh, Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and the cast of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Here is the list of nominees in the major categories. The full list can be found here.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader – Barry
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder
Laura Linney – Ozark
Mandy Moore –  This Is Us
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Robin Wright – House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Billy Porter – Pose
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton – Dirty John
Aunjanue Ellis – When They See Us
Joey King – The Act
Niecy Nash – When They See Us
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series
Mahershala Ali – True Detective
Benicio del Toro – Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep

Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us

Outstanding TV Movie
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
76°
broken clouds
humidity: 33%
wind: 8mph WNW
H 77 • L 75
76°
Sat
78°
Sun
82°
Mon
72°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup