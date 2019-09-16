Entertainment News Will the 'Downton Abbey' movie get a sequel? Show's creator says he “wouldn’t refuse” https://linewsradio.com/will-the-downton-abbey-movie-get-a-sequel-shows-creator-says-he-wouldnt-refuse/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Tom Schirmacher(BOSTON) — Before the Downton Abbey movie even hits theaters this Friday, there’s already talk of a sequel.

In a new cover story for Town & Country magazine, writer Elizabeth Holmes reveals the film “lays the groundwork quite nicely for a sequel.” Show creator Julian Fellowes isn’t opposed, adding, “I certainly wouldn’t refuse.”

Elsewhere in the article, stars Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael and Allen Leech reminisce about Downton’s six season run and being able to reunite to film the movie two years after the series finale.

“When we came back to filming, it felt the same,” Dockery, who plays Lady Mary, says. “It was like just going back to work, seeing your mates.”

The show launched in the U.S. in 2011 and became the most-watched show in PBS history. Leech, who plays Tom Branson, credits fans’ word of mouth for the show’s success.

“If it had been on one of the major networks…they would have pushed it too hard,” Leech says. “Downton had to be discovered. It had to have that slow build.”

The film, which features all of the original cast members, plus some newcomers like Imelda Staunton, hits theaters Friday, September 20.

The October issue of Town & Country, which includes a special Ultimate Insider’s Guide to Downton, hits newsstands September 19.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.