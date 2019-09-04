BREAKING NEWS

Will Smith talks Martin Lawrence out of retirement in ‘Bad Boys for Life’

Posted On 04 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Will Smith talks Martin Lawrence out of retirement in 'Bad Boys for Life' https://linewsradio.com/will-smith-talks-martin-lawrence-out-of-retirement-in-bad-boys-for-life/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Photo Credit: Ben Rothstein. Kyle Kaplan. © 2019 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Will Smith convinces his partner Martin Lawrence not retire in the Bad Boys for Life trailer, which dropped Wednesday.

Smith as detective Mike Lowery, and Lawrence as detective Marcus Burnett, return for a third ride in the franchise following Bad Boys in 1995, and Bad Boys II in 2003.

In the clip, Lowery tells Burnett, “On these streets I never trusted anybody but you. I’m asking you man. Bad Boys…One last time.”

This time they’re fighting for their lives as an Albanian mercenary, whose brother they killed, vows revenge.

Martin posted the trailer on Instagram, adding, “Y’all ready to ride wit us!? Ride together. Die together. #BadBoysForLife”

The film will debut January 17, 2020. Will used Martin’s catchphrase from the franchise as he commented, “WOOOOSAAAHH, Y’all! Calm Down… January is right around the corner. @badboys”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
80°
broken clouds
humidity: 62%
wind: 8mph SW
H 81 • L 81
72°
Thu
70°
Fri
75°
Sat
75°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup