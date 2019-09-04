Entertainment News Will Smith talks Martin Lawrence out of retirement in 'Bad Boys for Life' https://linewsradio.com/will-smith-talks-martin-lawrence-out-of-retirement-in-bad-boys-for-life/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Photo Credit: Ben Rothstein. Kyle Kaplan. © 2019 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Will Smith convinces his partner Martin Lawrence not retire in the Bad Boys for Life trailer, which dropped Wednesday.

Smith as detective Mike Lowery, and Lawrence as detective Marcus Burnett, return for a third ride in the franchise following Bad Boys in 1995, and Bad Boys II in 2003.

In the clip, Lowery tells Burnett, “On these streets I never trusted anybody but you. I’m asking you man. Bad Boys…One last time.”

This time they’re fighting for their lives as an Albanian mercenary, whose brother they killed, vows revenge.

Martin posted the trailer on Instagram, adding, “Y’all ready to ride wit us!? Ride together. Die together. #BadBoysForLife”

The film will debut January 17, 2020. Will used Martin’s catchphrase from the franchise as he commented, “WOOOOSAAAHH, Y’all! Calm Down… January is right around the corner. @badboys”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.