Will Smith posts photo in drag to remind us ‘Aladdin’ in still in theaters

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Will Smith is attempting to pump up the box office for Aladdin by posting a photo of himself dressed in drag on the set of the film.

Smith, who stars as Genie in the live-action remake of the classic 1992 animated film, appears in the Instagram photo wearing a colorful gown, glittery jewelry, a long wig, heavy makeup, hot pink lips and false eyelashes. He commented, “#Aladdin still in theaters!! How y’all gon’ Resist THIS?”

Will wasn’t just randomly dressing in drag, though: It was part of a scene from the movie.

The shot has received over three million likes — and Aladdin has earned $725 million worldwide, according to Deadline.

The 50-year-old rapper/actor also celebrated Father’s Day by posting a throwback photo of himself with Ben Vereen, who portrayed his father, Lou Smith, on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. In the show, Lou abandoned his son when Will was four years old.

The Aladdin star referenced the show’s story line as he commented on the photo, “Happy Father’s Day, Lou! Kids, be Patient with your Dads. We’re all struggling… just tryna figure it out.”

