Will Smith and family honored with Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award

Posted On 06 Oct 2020
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — “From one genie family to another,” Robin Williams’ kids honored Will Smith and his family as recipients of the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award.

On Monday, Will shared a YouTube video of the family — which includes Will, his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, and their children Trey, Jaden, and Willow — accepting the award which is given to individuals in the entertainment realm who embody the “best sparks” of the late actor.

In the 11-minute video, the Smith family reflected on the generational impact that William’s had on each of them as they named some of their favorite movies by the comedian, including Flubber, Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, and Mork & Mindy.

Will also shared snippets to Instagram with the caption, “From one genie fam to another, thank you… Robin’s love lives on thru our laughter and memories.”

The award was given to the family by Willam’s children, Zachary, Cody, and Zelda, in partnership with the nonprofit organization Bring Change To Mind, which focuses on mental health. 

The Smith family are the fourth to receive the esteemed award, but the first family to do so. Billy Crystal was handed the award first in 2017, followed by Whoopi Goldberg, and then Ben Stiller.

By Danielle Long
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

