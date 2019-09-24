BREAKING NEWS

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith say they had to call an intervention on son Jaden after dramatic weight loss

Posted On 24 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Will and Jada Pinkett Smith say they had to call an intervention on son Jaden after dramatic weight loss https://linewsradio.com/will-and-jada-pinkett-smith-say-they-had-to-call-an-intervention-on-son-jaden-after-dramatic-weight-loss/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Michael Becker/Facebook Watch(LOS ANGELES) — On the latest episode of their Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith reveal that they had to step in when their son Jaden experienced a dramatic weight loss.

“Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” said Jada. “So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.”

“He had the dark circles under his eyes, there was even a little grayness to his skin,” Will added. “We got really nervous, but [he is] definitely looking better now.”

Jaden then shared he’s current a vegetarian, not a vegan..

“I’m vegetarian, I have tried to eat vegan meals,” he said. “I’ll go vegan for a week or so but for the past year I’ve been vegetarian. But everything else you guys are saying is right.”

However, while Jaden’s healthy focus led to him dropping some major weight, his father Will admits that after a vacation spent binging on muffins, his weight ballooned to over 225 lbs.

“I would wake up in the morning … and I would have like four muffins,” he recalled. “Then for lunch I would have like, a Moscow mule. That was pretty much my routine for the 10 days…I would wake up, eat five muffins, and then go to sleep!”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
73°
clear sky
humidity: 43%
wind: 10mph NW
H 69 • L 68
74°
Wed
77°
Thu
72°
Fri
78°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup