Wildfires continue to rage in the West, severe storms expected in Plains

ABC News(NEW YORK) — At least 22 large uncontained wildfires are burning in the West Tuesday morning, not including smaller fires that erupted in southern California Monday.

Wildfires that began Monday late afternoon just north of Santa Barbara, California closed roads and prompted evacuations. Most evacuations, however, were lifted Monday as of 8 p.m. according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

Several wildfires are also burning in northern California where the biggest fire, known as the Walker Fire, is now more than 44,000 acres. Mandatory evacuations continue to be in effect.

Sundowner winds also continued Monday night in the Santa Barbara area and parts of California with gusts as high as 30 to 50 mph.

Slightly lighter winds are expected Tuesay but gusts of 20 to 30 mph are possible from Redding all the way down to Palm Springs.

Dry lightning storms could also potentially start some fires in the drier regions of northern California Tuesday.

Meanwhile, severe storms are set to continue in the Plains. There were 90 damaging storm reports Monday around the country including three reported tornadoes in South Dakota.

Most of the severe storms from Monday were in Iowa and along the Gulf Coast states where the damage that was done in those areas was mostly caused by winds up to 60 mph.

On Tuesday, a new storm system looks like it will move into the Plains and will bring a chance of damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes in South Dakota and Nebraska.

