“Who killed my son?” – Netflix debuts first trailer for season three of ’13 Reasons Why’

David Moir/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — (SPOILER ALERT) Netflix has unveiled the full trailer for the third season of its controversial drama series 13 Reasons Why ahead of next month’s third season premiere.

As a previous teaser hinted, this season hinges in the death of Bryce Walker, the high school athlete whose rape of Hannah Baker was the 12th reason of the series’ titular reasons why she took her own life.

“It’s my wish to find the person who killed my son,” states actress Brenda Strong, who plays Bryce’s mother.

According to Netflix, this whodunnit behind the homicide of Justin Prentice’s character is the central theme of the season. “Everyone has their reasons,” the streaming service notes. “Police are determined to get to the truth, but with a web of secrets and lies this tangled, will anyone be found guilty?”

The third season of the show, which debuts August 23, also stars Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Alisha Boe, and Anne Winters.

