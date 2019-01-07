BREAKING NEWS

White House will order IRS to pay income tax refunds despite government shutdown: Source

Posted On 07 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Political News White House will order IRS to pay income tax refunds despite government shutdown: Source https://linewsradio.com/white-house-will-order-irs-to-pay-income-tax-refunds-despite-government-shutdown-source/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

marcnorman/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The White House will order the IRS to pay income tax refunds despite the government shutdown, a senior administration official told ABC News.

The IRS has sent close to 90 percent of its workforce home without pay due to the government’s partial shutdown, according to a contingency plan published by the agency in December.

IRS offices are closed, tax questions are not being answered and there was a concern that refunds to early-filers this year might not be issued on time if the shutdown drags on, financial experts said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers
photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
30°
overcast clouds
humidity: 38%
wind: 5mph NNE
H 30 • L 29
46°
Tue
46°
Wed
37°
Thu
30°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup