Whistleblower complaint about Trump Ukraine phone call released

Posted On 26 Sep 2019
Official Whte House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian(WASHINGTON) — The House Intelligence Committee Thursday morning released the highly anticipated whistleblower’s complaint about President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president.

This comes a day after the White House released a memorandum of Trump’s July phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

For the last week, House Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have demanded that the Trump administration release the complaint that was filed by the whistleblower after that July phone call.

Read the complaint here.

