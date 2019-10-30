“When can you start?” Chinese food chain P.F. Chang’s takes Bill Murray up on his job application

ABC/Giovanni Rufino(LOS ANGELES) — Bill Murray is notoriously hard to get a hold of, so P.F. Chang’s took to Twitter to tell the world them they want him working there, pronto.

On an October 15 installment of Amy Schumer’s 3 Girls 1 Keith podcast, the mercurial Murray professed his love for the Chinese food franchise eatery, and even admitted, “I did fill out an application at the Atlanta airport [location] because I think that’s one of the great places.”

That’s all P.F. Chang’s needed to hear: since the 69 year-old isn’t on social media, the restaurant chain’s official Twitter account posted their reply: “Bill, you’re hired! When can you start?”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More