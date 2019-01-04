Sports News West Virginia hire's Troy's Neal Brown as next head coach https://linewsradio.com/west-virginia-hires-troys-neal-brown-as-next-head-coach/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images(MORGANTOWN, W.Va.) — West Virginia is has hired Troy Head Coach Neal Brown as their next head coach, sources tell ESPN.

The Mountaineer’s search for a new head coach only lasted two days after Dana Holgerson left for Houston.

Brown went 35-16 in his four season’s leading Troy and is one of only three coaches in the FBS to win at least 10 games each of the past three season’s.

Troy won the Sun Belt Conference title in 2017 and were co-Sun Belt East champion’s this past season.

West Virginia went 8-4 and finished 4th in the Big 12 in 2018.

