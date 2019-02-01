Wendy Williams extends her hiatus with new guest-host lineup

BREAKING NEWS

Posted On 01 Feb 2019
ABC(NEW YORK) — Wendy Williams’ official return to television is currently uncertain, since the daytime host has once again delayed the return to her namesake, The Wendy Williams Show.

As previously noted, the show issued a statement earlier this week that Nick Cannon will take over the show from February 4 to February 6. Now, the show has announced that additional guest stars will take over until February 15.

The new guest host lineup includes Orange Is the New Black actor Jason Biggs, who will host the show on February 7, and Keke Palmer, who will take on the job on February 8.

For the following week, the show has added former The View co-host Sherri Shepherd, who guest-hosts on both February 11 and February 12, with comedian Michael Rapaport filling in on February 13.

Actor Jerry O’Connell will round out that week by hosting on both February 14 and 15.

Williams hasn’t returned to her show since it went on a holiday-season hiatus in December. In mid-January, she first revealed that that she’d be delaying her return due to a fractured shoulder and “complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment.”

Since then, the show has been airing repeats, as well as original episodes with a variety of guest hosts.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

