Welcome Home, Neo: Keanu Reeves spotted in Germany as he gets ready to re-enter ‘The Matrix’

Posted On 24 Jun 2020
Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic(BERLIN, GERMANY) — It appears The Matrix is getting ready to boot back up. Keanu Reeves and his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, were spotted by People magazine at Berlin-Schönefeld Airport in Germany, signaling that shooting on the COVID-19-delayed fourth The Matrix movie is heating back up. 

The film completed key shooting segments — and according to residents, noisy ones — in San Francisco, but scheduled production in Germany came to a halt in March, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, which led the  Matrix 4 and hundreds of other films and TV shows around the world to shutter.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, the movie will reunite Reeves’ Neo with Carrie Ann Moss’ Trinity and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niobe, and will also reportedly feature Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Aquaman‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Warner Bros. has set The Matrix 4‘s release date for April 1, 2022.

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

