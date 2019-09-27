Entertainment News We did it, Mr. Stark! Sony and Marvel Studios reconcile; will share Spider-Man again https://linewsradio.com/we-did-it-mr-stark-sony-and-marvel-studios-reconcile-will-share-spider-man-again/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

©2017 CTMG, Inc. All rights reserved.(NEW YORK) — After the spat that booted Tom Holland’s Spider-Man from Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel and Sony Pictures have agreed to collaborate once again.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige in a statement.



The studios will collaborate on one more solo Spider-Man movie, set for July 16, 2021. No word on when Spidey will appear in a future MCU movie.

Calling Spider-Man a “powerful icon,” Feige said that he “happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse, you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Sony’s Oscar win for its animated Into the Spider-Verse — as well as the commercial success of the spin-off Venom — convinced the studio to go it on its own, rather than share the Spidey profits.

But it was Feige who cast fan-favorite Holland as the webslinger, and brokered the deal that allowed Spidey to appear in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War, and the two Avengers: Infinity War movies.

Feige also helped re-launch Sony’s previously troubled Spider-Man franchise, with Spider-Man: Homecoming, and its first-ever billion-dollar grossing movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Fans were enraged over the split because of how essential Spidey — and his relationship with Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark — had become to the franchise.



In response to the good news, Holland posted on Instagram the “I am not leaving!” scene from the Leonardo DiCaprio’s movie Wolf of Wall Street.

Disney owns Marvel and is also the parent company of ABC News.

