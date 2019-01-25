BREAKING NEWS

“We all really want it to happen,” says Anne Hathaway about ‘Princess Diaries 3’

Posted On 25 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  "We all really want it to happen," says Anne Hathaway about 'Princess Diaries 3' https://linewsradio.com/we-all-really-want-it-to-happen-says-anne-hathaway-about-princess-diaries-3/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Charles Sykes/Bravo(NEW YORK) — Sure, Anne Hathaway has an Oscar…but she hasn’t forgotten which movie gave her her big break back in the day.

The actress, currently starring in the dark thriller Serenity, told Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live that a third Princess Diaries film could very well happen.

“There is a script for the third movie,” she said in response to a call-in question.

“I want to do it,” she added of what would be the threequel to the hit 2001 original that launched her career.

In The Princess Diaries, Hathaway played a slightly geeky average teen who finds out she’s the heir to the throne of a fictional European country. She learns the royal ropes from the current queen — her estranged grandmother — played by screen legend Julie Andrews.

“Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it,” said Hathaway. “We all really want it to happen…It’s just we don’t want to do it unless it’s perfect, because we love just as much as you guys love it…But we’re working on it!”

The late Garry Marshall directed both the original movie and its 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. The filmmaker passed away in 2016.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
39°
broken clouds
humidity: 34%
wind: 16mph WNW
H 37 • L 33
29°
Sat
43°
Sun
34°
Mon
43°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup