Watch Winston Duke offer Zazie Beetz the “amazing opportunity of life” in new film ‘Nine Days’

Posted On 12 Oct 2020
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The first trailer for the critically-acclaimed Sundance film Nine Days has been released.

Starring Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz, the film follows Duke as Will, a reclusive man who interviews candidates for an opportunity to be born in the world.

“You are being considered for the amazing opportunity of life,” he says in the promo.

Beetz, Benedict Wong, Bill Skarsgard, Tony Hale, Arianna Ortiz and David Rysdahl are all seen as some of those potential candidates.

However, the group soon learn that will have to undergo a nine day process to see if they are worthy to be in the real world.

“If you are selected, you will have the chance to be born in a fruitful environment where you can grow, develop and accomplish,” Duke explains.

Nine Days, written and directed by Edson Oda, first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in January to rave reviews. A release date for the film has not been set.

By Candice Williams
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.


