Watch the chilling first trailer for 'The Craft' reboot, 'The Craft: Legacy'

Posted On 29 Sep 2020
Sony Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — The first trailer for Sony/Blumhouse’s The Craft reboot, The Craft: Legacy, has officially been released.

The film is a remake of the 1996 cult classic film that starred Rachel True, Neve Campbell, Robin Tunney and Fairuza Balk as a group of teenage girls turned witches who conjured up chaos at school. 

 

Similar to the original, the new version will also follow four aspiring witches, played by Lovie Simone, Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon and Zoey Luna, who create a teenage coven, but “get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.”

The film also stars Nicholas Galitzine, Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny.

The Craft: Legacy was initially set to launch in theaters, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it’ll be released via streaming on-demand October 28.

By Candice Williams
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

