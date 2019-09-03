Watch now: Trailer for “anti-hate spoof” ‘Jojo Rabbit’ stars Scarlett Johansson…and director Taika Waititi as an imaginary Hitler

BREAKING NEWS

Photo by: Kimberley French. © 2019 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — New Zealand-born director Taika Waititi [TIE-ka Wah-TEET-ee] has released the madcap full trailer for his “anti-hate spoof” Jojo Rabbit — which is sure to be controversial.

Set in Germany during World War II, the story centers on a young boy called Jojo Rabbit, played by newcomer Roman Griffin Davis, whose imaginary friend happens to be Adolf Hitler.

The satire is meant to shows the absurdity of the dictator — who is presented as a bratty buffoon — and the culture of hate that brought him to power. The writer-director apparently pulls no punches doing so.

In the trailer, Jojo confronts the fanaticism of far too many of his countrymen when he learns his mother, played by Johansson, is hiding a young Jewish girl in their home.

The film also features performances by Rebel Wilson, The Office co-creator Stephen Merchant, and Oscar winner Sam Rockwell. It’ll premiere at the Toronto Film Festival before coming to theaters October 18.

Behind the camera, Waititi will follow his blockbuster movie Thor: Ragnarok with Thor: Love and Thunder, which opens in 2021.

