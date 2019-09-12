BREAKING NEWS

Watch now: Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne take on Salma Hayek in ‘Like a Boss’

Posted On 12 Sep 2019
Paramount Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — The first trailer is out for the girl-power comedy Like A Boss, and it looks FUNNY…and profane.

In the film, Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne play BFFs who create a trendy-but-struggling cosmetics company, which then is bought by a ruthless mogul, played by Salma Hayek.

She soon swipes their ideas, setting up the underdogs to take down the makeup giant.

Featuring plenty of NSFW language, the movie also promises some hysterical supporting parts, notably from Pose‘s Billy Porter, who plays one of the plucky pair’s employees, and Legally Blonde co-star Jennifer Coolidge.

Formerly called Limited Partners, Like A Boss opens January 10.

