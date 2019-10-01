Watch now: The action-packed trailer for the Ryan Reynolds/Michael Bay Netflix collabo ‘6 Underground’

BREAKING NEWS

Courtesy of Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Netflix has just unveiled the action-packed trailer for 6 Underground, a movie from Deadpool superstar Ryan Reynolds and billions-grossing Transformers series director Michael Bay.

The film centers on a billionaire played by Reynolds who recruits a group of specially-trained individuals — played by Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Ben Hardy, 21 Jump Street‘s Dave Franco, Straight Outta Compton‘s Corey Hawkins, The Magnificent Seven‘s Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Inglorious Basterds‘ Melanie Laurent, and Adria Arjona. Together, they fake their own deaths and become an elite team who takes on international criminal kingpins.

“The best part of being dead is the freedom,” Reynolds’ character says. “We answer to no one. We can take out some truly evil people.”

Bay’s very name is synonymous with glossy, over-the-top action — indeed “Bayhem” has become a shorthand in the industry — and to that end, the trailer doesn’t disappoint.

There’s an assault on a glitzy apartment building with an exploding infinity pool; death-defying skyscraper parkour; plenty of gunplay; a luxury yacht turned into a giant magnet, and enough exotic locales and speeding million-dollar cars to put a Fast and Furious movie to shame.

But don’t take our word for it: the movie’s tagline reads: “Ryan Reynolds, Michael Bay and a metric f***-load of dynamite. Only on Netflix, December 13.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

