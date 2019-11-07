Watch now: Jamie Foxx makes beautiful music in the teaser for Disney/Pixar movie ‘Soul’

Disney/Pixar(LOS ANGELES) — The first peek at Soul, the upcoming Pixar film featuring the voices of Oscar winner Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Hamilton‘s Daveed Diggs and The Roots drummer Questlove, is now online.

Foxx voices a jazz musician who meets an unexpected end, only to discover a fantastical place that teaches him “what it truly means to have a soul.”

The movie features a score from Nine Inch Nails duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who previously won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for their soundtrack for The Social Network, and a Grammy for the soundtrack for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. The pair’s musical collaborations can also be heard on HBO’s ongoing Watchmen series.

Reznor and Ross’ score, which is said to “drift between the real and soul worlds,” will be accompanied by original jazz music written by The Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste.

