Watch now: First trailer to Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rambo: Last Blood’

Posted On 30 May 2019
Yana Blajeva/Lionsgate(NEW YORK) — Lionsgate has released the first trailer to Rambo: Last Blood, the fifth and final film about Sylvester Stallone’s one-man army Vietnam veteran, John Rambo.

Set to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ hit song “Old Town Road,” the trailer shows Rambo trying to put his violent past behind him, living a quiet life on a secluded ranch and literally rocking on a chair on his porch.

“I’ve watched people I’ve loved die,” he recalls in voiceover. “Some fast with a bullet; some, not enough left to bury.”

“All these years I’ve kept my secrets,” Rambo goes on, as he’s sharpening his famously oversized hunting knife. “But the time has come to face my past. And if it comes looking for me, they will welcome death.”

We then see Rambo surrounded by Mexican cartel gangsters, who beat him down; the plot reportedly centers on his attempt to save a young girl from their clutches.

The next shots show Rambo rigging his homestead with a series of trademark booby traps.

“I want them to know that death is coming,” Rambo says, as the traps are tripped by various henchmen, to deadly effect.  “And there’s nothing they can do to stop it.”

Rambo: Last Blood opens September 20 of this year.

