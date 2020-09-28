WATCH: NBA, WNBA prepare for epic 2020 Finals

BREAKING NEWS

Posted On 28 Sep 2020
By THE GMA TEAM, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The WNBA and NBA are both gearing up for the next big showdowns in the 2020 Finals.

The WNBA’s Breonna Stewart led the Seattle Storm to the finals over the Minnesota Lynx with a 92-71 victory Sunday. Stewart scored 31 points — her career playoff high.

The Storm will next take on the Las Vegas Aces or the Connecticut Sun. Las Vegas tied the series 2-2 Sunday with a 84-75 win over Connecticut. The Aces and the Sun will play the deciding Game 5 on Tuesday.

After taking the Eastern Conference title over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 Sunday, the NBA’s Miami Heat are preparing to take on LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers.

The Lakers beat out the Denver Nuggets 117-107 Saturday to become the Western Conference champs.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

